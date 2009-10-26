Harrington Newest Addition to Missing List

Morgan Harrington isn't the only person missing from the area. There are currently 31 people on the missing list for the Virginia State Police.

Robert Lee Kelley was last seen in July 2002 following a crash on Route 675 in Buckingham County. In Charlottesville, Quinn Woodfolk disappeared from Friendship Court in July of 1998, just a few weeks before his 13th birthday.

Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo says the first hours are important in tracking down potential leads and evidence. Longo said, "The first 48 to 72 hours that you're involved in an investigation of any type is a critical time period. The more time that lapses between the time the individual is discovered missing until a police investigation begins is critical."

Longo says they are always waiting for that one critical tip or clue that can help investigators solve a cold case.

Albemarle Police say a 15-year old who is believed to be a runaway is missing as well.