Metallica Increases Harrington Reward

The band Metallica has raised the reward in the search for Morgan Harrington. The Harrington family says the band, who Morgan went to see at John Paul Jones Arena last Saturday, is adding $50,000 to the reward. The reward for vital information in the investigation into the 20-year-old's disappearance now stands at $150,000.

Morgan Harrington’s parents reported her missing when she didn't return from the concert one week ago.

Virginia State Police tell us they spent eight hours canvassing around the arena Saturday night, handing out missing persons fliers with Morgan’s picture, description, and the tip line number. Investigators were hoping for new leads from people who travel around the arena routinely.

Harrington's photograph was also featured on the "Whoo-tron" during the University of Virginia football game Saturday. Police say nothing significant came out of the night's canvas.

Take another look at the pictures of Morgan Harrington on this page, if you've seen her or know anything, call the state police tip line at 434-352-3467.