Morning Search Finds no Clues in Harrington Case

Police spent much of the morning checking out a tip in the disappearance of Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington at a Pantops hotel, but nothing significant was found.

Search dogs were called just after 10 AM Saturday morning to the Comfort Inn at the intersection of US 250 and I-64. Investigators tell NBC29 they received a tip of suspicious behavior and a reported sighting of Harrington.

Dogs searched a blue truck, but it was another blonde girl who was actually spotted in the truck. Authorities say they did a "full on-scene investigation" of this tip, like they will do for all credible tips in the Harrington case. before ruling it a dead end.

Harrington has been missing for a week, disappearing after the October 17th Metallica concert at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. The 20-year-old Virginia Tech student had left the arena during the concert and was not allowed back in. A passerby found her purse near University Hall the next day. A $100,000 reward has been offered for information about her whereabouts.

Stay with NBC29 and nbc29.com for all of the developing details in the search.