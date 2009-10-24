Quantcast

Morning Search Finds no Clues in Harrington Case

Posted: Updated: Oct 24, 2009 06:23 PM EDT
Morgan Harrington Morgan Harrington
Bloodhounds search for clues near the Comfort Inn on Pantops. Bloodhounds search for clues near the Comfort Inn on Pantops.

Police spent much of the morning checking out a tip in the disappearance of Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington at a Pantops hotel, but nothing significant was found.

Search dogs were called just after 10 AM Saturday morning to the Comfort Inn at the intersection of US 250 and I-64. Investigators tell NBC29 they received a tip of suspicious behavior and a reported sighting of Harrington.

Dogs searched a blue truck, but it was another blonde girl who was actually spotted in the truck. Authorities say they did a "full on-scene investigation" of this tip, like they will do for all credible tips in the Harrington case. before ruling it a dead end.

Harrington has been missing for a week, disappearing after the October 17th Metallica concert at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. The 20-year-old Virginia Tech student had left the arena during the concert and was not allowed back in. A passerby found her purse near University Hall the next day. A $100,000 reward has been offered for information about her whereabouts.

