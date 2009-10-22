Search for Morgan Harrington Continues

The parents of missing 20-year-old Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington are confirming that there is now a $100,000 reward to help them find their daughter who went missing from Charlottesville over the weekend.Crimestoppers announced the $100,000 reward Friday morning. Tips can be phoned in to them or to the state police hotline number at 434-352-3467.

An emotional vigil was also held Thursday night in honor of Harrington in Roanoke County. Her friends and family gathered at Northside High School at dusk to pay their respects. Harrington attended Northside before transferring and graduating from Lord Botetourt High School two years ago.

State Police investigators re-launched the search for Harrington Thursday, receiving extra help from Albemarle and Greene County authorities. Albemarle search teams and a group from the Greene County sheriff's office set up a command post for the search efforts near University Hall while teams searched wooded areas along Ivy Road.

Wednesday, State Police Lieutenant Joe Rader said search efforts on the ground and in the air would be stopped unless there was a credible tip.

A State Police spokesperson says they are following up on tips, but the search is mainly to recheck areas that have already been searched.

