NBC29 is seeking a skilled Computer Technician. Computer Technicians are responsible for set up, operation and maintenance of computers and video equipment for live and recorded broadcasts.

In addition this position must accurately record logs based on FCC regulations.

Successful applicants will possess an associates degree in IT, electronics or computer-related field or hold certification in a related field. One to two years of broadcast experience is preferred. A solid understanding of computer hardware and network technologies along with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment is required.

Duties include, but are not limited to, performing technical quality control in master control, monitoring, troubleshooting, and resolving engineering issues during live broadcasts, and creating and distributing digital and written broadcast logs and engineering reports.

This position is part-time with a flexible schedule, which includes weekends and holidays.

Qualified applicants should send resume along with a completed NBC29 application to:

WVIR-TV NBC29

Attn: Human Resources Manager

503 E. Market St.

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com.

Resumes not accompanied by NBC 29 application will not be considered.

No phone calls please.

EOE