WVIR-TV/NBC29 seeks a reliable and detail oriented Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable Clerk. The Accounts Payable/Receivable Clerk performs a variety of general accounting and clerical support tasks related to the maintenance and processing of accounts payable/receivable.

This position compiles and maintains verified accounts payable records, reconciles statements, and issues payment to vendors; generates customer invoices and statements; posts payments to accounts, communicates with customers to answer questions.

The ideal candidate is a team player who possesses excellent customer service skills.

Job Duties (include but are not limited to):

Ensure accurate and timely processing of assigned financial transactions which include accounts payable and accounts receivable

Carry out billing, collection and reporting activities according to specific deadline

Receives, reconciles, and processes vendor invoices

Prepares customer invoices and sends credit notices

Prepares accounts payable checks and posts all open items in accounts payable on a daily basis

Research and resolve straightforward accounting discrepancies and irregularities in a timely manner. - - - --- Elevate more complex issues for resolution

Work with sales department on a weekly basis

Maintain postage machine

Print and distribute reports as requested by management

Respond to internal and external customer inquiries in a timely manner

Maintain updated files for accounts receivable and payable

Performs other duties as assigned

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Minimum Associates Degree

Strong organizational skills

Excellent written and oral communication skills

2+ years customer service or accounting experience preferred

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

NBC29 offers a competitive benefits package for full-time employees, including but not limited to health insurance coverage, 401(K) options, and paid time off.

Qualified applicants should send resume along with a completed NBC29 application to:

WVIR-TV NBC29

Attn: Human Resources Manager

503 E. Market St.

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com.

Resumes not accompanied by NBC 29 application will not be considered.

No phone calls please.

EOE