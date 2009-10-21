Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable ClerkUpdated:
WVIR-TV/NBC29 seeks a reliable and detail oriented Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable Clerk. The Accounts Payable/Receivable Clerk performs a variety of general accounting and clerical support tasks related to the maintenance and processing of accounts payable/receivable.
This position compiles and maintains verified accounts payable records, reconciles statements, and issues payment to vendors; generates customer invoices and statements; posts payments to accounts, communicates with customers to answer questions.
The ideal candidate is a team player who possesses excellent customer service skills.
Job Duties (include but are not limited to):
- Ensure accurate and timely processing of assigned financial transactions which include accounts payable and accounts receivable
- Carry out billing, collection and reporting activities according to specific deadline
- Receives, reconciles, and processes vendor invoices
- Prepares customer invoices and sends credit notices
- Prepares accounts payable checks and posts all open items in accounts payable on a daily basis
- Research and resolve straightforward accounting discrepancies and irregularities in a timely manner. - - - --- Elevate more complex issues for resolution
- Work with sales department on a weekly basis
- Maintain postage machine
- Print and distribute reports as requested by management
- Respond to internal and external customer inquiries in a timely manner
- Maintain updated files for accounts receivable and payable
- Performs other duties as assigned
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
- Minimum Associates Degree
- Strong organizational skills
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- 2+ years customer service or accounting experience preferred
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
NBC29 offers a competitive benefits package for full-time employees, including but not limited to health insurance coverage, 401(K) options, and paid time off.
Qualified applicants should send resume along with a completed NBC29 application to:
WVIR-TV NBC29
Attn: Human Resources Manager
503 E. Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com.
Resumes not accompanied by NBC 29 application will not be considered.
No phone calls please.
EOE