Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Clerk

Updated:

WVIR-TV/NBC29 seeks a reliable and detail oriented Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable Clerk.  The Accounts Payable/Receivable Clerk performs a variety of general accounting and clerical support tasks related to the maintenance and processing of accounts payable/receivable.

This position compiles and maintains verified accounts payable records, reconciles statements, and issues payment to vendors; generates customer invoices and statements; posts payments to accounts, communicates with customers to answer questions. 

The ideal candidate is a team player who possesses excellent customer service skills.

Job Duties (include but are not limited to):

  • Ensure accurate and timely processing of assigned financial transactions which include accounts payable and accounts receivable
  • Carry out billing, collection and reporting activities according to specific deadline
  • Receives, reconciles, and processes vendor invoices
  • Prepares customer invoices and sends credit notices
  • Prepares accounts payable checks and posts all open items in accounts payable on a daily basis
  • Research and resolve straightforward accounting discrepancies and irregularities in a timely manner. - - - --- Elevate more complex issues for resolution
  • Work with sales department on a weekly basis
  • Maintain postage machine
  • Print and distribute reports as requested by management
  • Respond to internal and external customer inquiries in a timely manner
  • Maintain updated files for accounts receivable and payable
  • Performs other duties as assigned

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

  • Minimum Associates Degree
  • Strong organizational skills
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills
  • 2+ years customer service or accounting experience preferred
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

NBC29 offers a competitive benefits package for full-time employees, including but not limited to health insurance coverage, 401(K) options, and paid time off.

Qualified applicants should send resume along with a completed  NBC29 application to:

WVIR-TV NBC29
Attn: Human Resources Manager
503 E. Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com.

Resumes not accompanied by NBC 29 application will not be considered.

No phone calls please.

EOE