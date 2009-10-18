UVA Police Searching for Missing Woman

The University of Virginia Police Department is seeking information that would help locate a missing person.

Morgan Dana Harrington, a 20-year-old student from Virginia Tech, was last seen on October 17, 2009 near the John Paul Jones Arena.

Morgan was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the tan letters that spelled “Pantera” across the front, a black mini skirt with black tights and knee high black boots. She has long blond hair and blue eyes. Morgan is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs.