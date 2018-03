An Augusta County man who prosecutors say used alcohol to coerce a 13-year-old girl to have sex with him has avoided a felony conviction but will serve jail time.

Robert Adrian Cason pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Under a plea agreement, he'll serve six months in jail, which will be added to a two-month sentence for a related conviction in Waynesboro.

Reported by Ken Slack

