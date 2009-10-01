Mike Shiers
Recent Stories by MikeRecent Stories by MikeMore>>
-
Thursday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights
Thursday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights
Here are some of the high school sports scores from Thursday night.Full Story
Here are some of the high school sports scores from Thursday night.Full Story
Lynch Tosses Complete Game; #11 UVa Baseball Tops JMU 7-2
Lynch Tosses Complete Game; #11 UVa Baseball Tops JMU 7-2
Sophomore Daniel Lynch threw the first complete game of his college career, and the #11 Virginia baseball team beat James Madison 7-2 on Wednesday at Davenport Field.Full Story
Sophomore Daniel Lynch threw the first complete game of his college career, and the #11 Virginia baseball team beat James Madison 7-2 on Wednesday at Davenport Field.Full Story
UVa Track to Host 6th Annual Virginia Challenge this Weekend
UVa Track to Host 6th Annual Virginia Challenge this Weekend
Close to 1,200 track & field athletes will be at UVa's Lannigan Field for the 6th annual Virginia Challenge this weekend.Full Story
Close to 1,200 track & field athletes will be at UVa's Lannigan Field for the 6th annual Virginia Challenge this weekend.Full Story
JMU Baseball Swept at UNCW with 4-1 Defeat in Series Finale
JMU Baseball Swept at UNCW with 4-1 Defeat in Series Finale
After James Madison took the lead off a Zach Tondi home run in the second inning, UNCW scored the final four runs of the game to take the 4-1 win in Colonial Athletic Association baseball action at Brooks Field.Full Story
After James Madison took the lead off a Zach Tondi home run in the second inning, UNCW scored the final four runs of the game to take the 4-1 win in Colonial Athletic Association baseball action at Brooks Field.Full Story
UVa Softball Earns ACC Series Win against Georgia Tech on Senior Day
UVa Softball Earns ACC Series Win against Georgia Tech on Senior Day
Danni Ingraham hit a three-run home run in the 5th inning to give UVa the lead, and the Virginia softball team beat Georgia Tech 4-2 on Senior Day.Full Story
Danni Ingraham hit a three-run home run in the 5th inning to give UVa the lead, and the Virginia softball team beat Georgia Tech 4-2 on Senior Day.Full Story
Cooper and Mangrum Helping Hokies Hit Home Runs
Cooper and Mangrum Helping Hokies Hit Home Runs
The Virginia Tech baseball team has hit a nation best 68 home runs this season. Rahiem Cooper is second on the team with ten, while Stevie Mangrum has hit two homers in limited at-bats.Full Story
The Virginia Tech baseball team has hit a nation best 68 home runs this season. Rahiem Cooper is second on the team with ten, while Stevie Mangrum has hit two homers in limited at-bats.Full Story
#18 UVa Men's Lax Falls 20-11 at #9 Duke
#18 UVa Men's Lax Falls 20-11 at #9 Duke
The Virginia men's lacrosse team lost its 9th consecutive game against Duke, and 17th in the last 18 matches, as the #18 Cavaliers fell 20-11 against the 9th ranked Blue Devils in Durham on Saturday.Full Story
The Virginia men's lacrosse team lost its 9th consecutive game against Duke, and 17th in the last 18 matches, as the #18 Cavaliers fell 20-11 against the 9th ranked Blue Devils in Durham on Saturday.Full Story
#15 Virginia Women's Lax Shuts Down Louisville 11-7
#15 Virginia Women's Lax Shuts Down Louisville 11-7
The Cavaliers held the Cardinals to just one goal in the 2nd half, and the #15 UVa women's lacrosse team beat Louisville 11-7 on Saturday at Klockner Stadium.Full Story
The Cavaliers held the Cardinals to just one goal in the 2nd half, and the #15 UVa women's lacrosse team beat Louisville 11-7 on Saturday at Klockner Stadium.Full Story
Wahoos' Walk-Off Victory Evens Softball Series with Georgia Tech
Wahoos' Walk-Off Victory Evens Softball Series with Georgia Tech
The Virginia softball team scored three runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to come from behind and beat Georgia Tech 3-2 in Game Two of their series at The Park on Saturday.Full Story
The Virginia softball team scored three runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to come from behind and beat Georgia Tech 3-2 in Game Two of their series at The Park on Saturday.Full Story
Hokies Avoid the Sweep; Top #12 UVa Baseball 7-5 in Series Finale
Hokies Avoid the Sweep; Top #12 UVa Baseball 7-5 in Series Finale
Former Orange County star Rahiem Cooper hit his 10th home run of the season, and the Virginia Tech baseball team ended #12 Virginia's eight-game win streak with a 7-5 win in the series finale in Blacksburg on Saturday.Full Story
Former Orange County star Rahiem Cooper hit his 10th home run of the season, and the Virginia Tech baseball team ended #12 Virginia's eight-game win streak with a 7-5 win in the series finale in Blacksburg on Saturday.Full Story