Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009.

A proud graduate of Syracuse University, Mike comes to Charlottesville from WALB in Albany, Georgia, where he served as weekend sports anchor for three years.

Mike married his wife Katie in 2014, and the couple had their wedding reception at a baseball stadium.

They live in Charlottesville, and have a cocker spaniel/poodle-mix named Murphy.

Mike can run a sub-four minute mile, has climbed six of the world's fourteen highest mountain peaks, and won a bronze medal in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta for Archery. When he's not covering sports around the region for NBC29, Mike works as a NASCAR test driver, and (clearly) enjoys making up tall tales.

You can email Mike to hear all about the time he turned an unassisted triple play...in kickball.