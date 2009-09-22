Related Article: Shemorry Enters Guilty Plea

A former Charlottesville real estate agent caught in a murder for hire plot is going to federal prison. Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Patrick Shemorry entered into a plea agreement for trying to have his wife, Starla, killed earlier this year. Now we are hearing, in his own words, Shemorry call for the hit.

He wanted Starla killed, so Patrick Shemorry hired a man to do it.Patrick Shemorry offered a friend $1,200 dollars, marijuana and cocaine, and a place to live to kill his wife. But that man went to the authorities and now Shemorry is going to prison.

Tuesday in court prosecutors played a number of taped recordings where Shemorry told 'witness one' to kill his wife. It's a casual, but chilling, conversation between 28-year-old Patrick Shemorry and 'witness one':

Tape 1:

Patrick Shemorry: "Kill the b***h."

Witness 1: "Kill Starla."

Patrick Shemorry: "Kill Starla."

Tape 2:

Witness 1: "Can you live with that?"

Patrick Shemorry: "I can live with that."

Witness 1: "You want me to kill her?"

Patrick Shemorry: "Kill the b***h."

Witness 1: "Say it - kill her."

Patrick Shemorry: "Kill her."

Witness 1: "Say it."

Patrick Shemorry: "Kill her."

Witness 1: "Say kill her."

Patrick Shemorry: "Kill her."

Witness 1: "Kill her."

Patrick Shemorry: "Kill her."

Witness 1: "You mean it?"

Patrick Shemorry: "I mean it."

But 'witness one' did not kill Starla. Instead he recorded the conversation with Shemorry, told Starla about the plan and then told federal officials.

United States Attorney Julia Dudley said, "The FBI acted very quickly in this case and the next day ended up wiring up the witness and sending him back to have some more conversations."

The case stems back to May of this year when the Shemorry's traveled to New Orleans to rekindle a marriage on the rocks. But court documents show Shemorry and his wife separated shortly after. In New Orleans the couple befriended a man while looking for drugs and invited him back to Charlottesville. After Starla left Shemorry offered the new friend $1,200, marijuana and cocaine, and a place to live just to kill his wife.

United States Attorney Julia Dudley said, "He said that she basically ruined his life. He apparently could not get her out of his head. He said she's occupying my thoughts all the time. He wanted her dead."

Shemorry's wife - Starla - was never harmed.

Under the plea deal - Shemorry will serve between nine and 10 years behind bars. He also faces a $250,000 fine. He will be formally sentenced in December.

Reported by Henry Graff

