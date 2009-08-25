Jesse Boeckermann
Continuing Coverage: Peaceable Farm Owner Facing Multiple Animal Cruelty Charges
Orange County Sheriff's deputies raided Peaceable Farm in October 2015. Over 100 horses and many cats and dogs were discovered on the property in Somerset. The owner, Anne Goland, surrendered more than 80 horses, 28 cats and 7 dogs. She now faces 27 counts of animal cruelty.Full Story
Gas Price Watch
NBC29 and Gasbuddy.com have teamed up to help you find the lowest gas prices in your area. Check out our searchable map and lists of low gas prices for local neighborhoods. Did you find a lower gas price? You can submit it here as well.Full Story
Traffic Watch
NBC29 is committed to pointing out traffic issues all around our viewing area. Check out our traffic watch page to stay ahead of traffic trouble spots.Full Story
