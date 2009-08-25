Quantcast

Jesse Boeckermann

Jesse Boeckermann joined the NBC29 Sports Department in August 2009 as a sports reporter/photographer/anchor.

He was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota and grew up in Roseville, the first suburb north of Minneapolis/Saint Paul. Jesse attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated in 2004 with a bachelor of journalism, majoring in broadcasting, from the College of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Jesse worked as a production assistant at KDLT-TV in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and spent three years at KHAS-TV in Hastings, Nebraska. He started there as a photojournalist/sports reporter and got promoted to producer.

Jesse joined NBC29 after two years in sports talk radio as the Sports Director/Program Director at ESPN Radio 1050 WAMN in Bluefield, West Virginia. He's also worked in radio at KRNU-FM in Lincoln, Nebraska as a disc jockey/sports announcer/producer. His other TV jobs include internships at WCCO-TV in Minneapolis, Minnesota and his hometown community access channel, CTV Channel 15 in Roseville, Minnesota.

Jesse enjoys telling stories and meeting the athletes and coaches that make the games we enjoy so dramatic. He believes, just like ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, that sports is the best reality TV.

When Jesse isn't covering sports for NBC29, he's probably watching or listening to sports, attending them as a spectator, or playing them. He enjoys playing the sport he played in high school (basketball) and the sport he played in college (lacrosse). Jesse's also an avid golfer who enjoys any sport with great competition.

Jesse also enjoys traveling, eating, recycling, sleeping, volunteering, praying, and hanging out with his wife. Email him with a story idea or just to say hi.

Fun Facts:

  • Position:  Sports Reporter/Photographer/Producer/Anchor
  • Year Hired: 2009
  • First TV Appearance: hosting the "North Suburban Beat" on CTV Channel 15, a cable access station I interned at in college in my hometown of Roseville, Minnesota
  • Memorable Interview: United States Congressman and former University of Nebraska head football coach Tom Osborne
  • Dream Interview: Hakeem Olajuwon
  • Dream Job: Sports Director/Producer or ESPN Personality
  • Most rewarding part of your job: I get to cover sporting events, get paid for it, and satisfy people's desires to have the athletes they follow covered
  • Role Model: my mom, dad, and grandparents 
  • Why I'm A Journalist: I've combined my two passions in life, writing and sports, into a career. Telling stories to inform and entertain has always been rewarding to me. Journalism is a profession in which truth, facts, and attention to detail matter, and that matters to me. 
  • Alma Maters: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Roseville Area High School, Roseville Area Middle School, Central Park Elementary
  • Hometown: Born in Saint Paul, Minnesota, raised in Roseville, Minnesota
  • Hobbies: enjoying life with my wife, recycling, eating, sleeping, volunteering, praying, playing golf, basketball, and other sports, watching sports and television
  • Favorite Food: macaroni and cheese
  • Favorite Sports Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Favorite Vacation Spots: Saint Thomas (United States Virgin Islands), San Diego, Denver, United Kingdom

