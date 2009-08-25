Jesse Boeckermann joined the NBC29 Sports Department in August 2009 as a sports reporter/photographer/anchor.

He was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota and grew up in Roseville, the first suburb north of Minneapolis/Saint Paul. Jesse attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated in 2004 with a bachelor of journalism, majoring in broadcasting, from the College of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Jesse worked as a production assistant at KDLT-TV in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and spent three years at KHAS-TV in Hastings, Nebraska. He started there as a photojournalist/sports reporter and got promoted to producer.

Jesse joined NBC29 after two years in sports talk radio as the Sports Director/Program Director at ESPN Radio 1050 WAMN in Bluefield, West Virginia. He's also worked in radio at KRNU-FM in Lincoln, Nebraska as a disc jockey/sports announcer/producer. His other TV jobs include internships at WCCO-TV in Minneapolis, Minnesota and his hometown community access channel, CTV Channel 15 in Roseville, Minnesota.

Jesse enjoys telling stories and meeting the athletes and coaches that make the games we enjoy so dramatic. He believes, just like ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, that sports is the best reality TV.

When Jesse isn't covering sports for NBC29, he's probably watching or listening to sports, attending them as a spectator, or playing them. He enjoys playing the sport he played in high school (basketball) and the sport he played in college (lacrosse). Jesse's also an avid golfer who enjoys any sport with great competition.

Jesse also enjoys traveling, eating, recycling, sleeping, volunteering, praying, and hanging out with his wife. Email him with a story idea or just to say hi.

Fun Facts: