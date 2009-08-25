Quantcast

Stacia Harris

Stacia joined the NBC29 team in August 2009. A Greenville, South Carolina native, her broadcasting career has taken her halfway across the country and back.

After she graduated from Wake Forest University, she started her career as an education reporter and anchor in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Since then, she's worked as a morning anchor, reporter, and producer at KHAS-TV in Hastings, Nebraska and WVVA-TV in Bluefield, West Virginia.

One of her most memorable moments is winning second place from the Nebraska Associated Press in 2006 for her special series, "Meth's Youngest Victims." It was her first in-depth piece at KHAS. It tackled the meth epidemic and how it impacted children of addicts. It was a challenging but rewarding experience.

She is now excited to call Charlottesville home. She's looking forward to eating at all the wonderful local restaurants with her husband, Jesse.

In her spare time, she loves cycling and taking long walks with her husky, London. She also enjoys reading, shopping online and watching Animal Planet.

Stacia wants to cover news that matters to you. Feel free to let her know what's going on in your community. Click here to send her an email.

Fun Facts:

  • Position:  Anchor/ Reporter Weekday Sunrise show
  • Year Hired: 2009
  • First TV Appearance: I was part of an annual summer camp when I was 16. A local tv reporter interviewed me for the story and she used a few of my soundbites.
  • Favorite Story: I did a sweeps series about dogs with jobs. I included a service dog, a police tracking dog and I spoke with an expert trainer. I called it "Working K9 to 5". I received a lot of positive feedback from the community after the story aired. I was happy to show people how dogs can be more than 'Man's Best Friend'. They truly are lifesavers for some people.
  • Memorable Interview: I met several members of the Tuskegee Airman. A group of them came to a school in Winston-Salem to speak to students. It was an honor to meet the brave soldiers who helped break down racial stereotypes in America in the 1940's.
  • Dream Interview: President Barrack Obama
  • Most rewarding part of your job: I get to meet and learn from so many different people in the community, from all walks of life. I also get to tell important stories that impact all of us.
  • Favorite TV shows: "Law and Order SVU", "Meet the Press", "The Daily Show", "The McLaughlin Group" 
  • Role Model:  Henry Graff
  • Why I'm A Journalist: I think people and their experiences are fascinating. I enjoy being a storyteller and giving a voice to the voiceless.  
  • Alma Mater: Wake Forest University
  • Hometown: Greenville, South Carolina
  • Hobbies: Spending time with my husband and husky, photography, reading, shopping, and watching movies
  • Favorite Food: sushi
  • Favorite Sports Team:  Demon Deacons!!!! 
  • Favorite Author: Charlaine Harris (no relation)
  • Favorite Vacation Spot: Italy