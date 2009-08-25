Stacia Harris

Stacia joined the NBC29 team in August 2009. A Greenville, South Carolina native, her broadcasting career has taken her halfway across the country and back.

After she graduated from Wake Forest University, she started her career as an education reporter and anchor in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Since then, she's worked as a morning anchor, reporter, and producer at KHAS-TV in Hastings, Nebraska and WVVA-TV in Bluefield, West Virginia.

One of her most memorable moments is winning second place from the Nebraska Associated Press in 2006 for her special series, "Meth's Youngest Victims." It was her first in-depth piece at KHAS. It tackled the meth epidemic and how it impacted children of addicts. It was a challenging but rewarding experience.

She is now excited to call Charlottesville home. She's looking forward to eating at all the wonderful local restaurants with her husband, Jesse.

In her spare time, she loves cycling and taking long walks with her husky, London. She also enjoys reading, shopping online and watching Animal Planet.



Stacia wants to cover news that matters to you. Feel free to let her know what's going on in your community. Click here to send her an email.

Fun Facts: