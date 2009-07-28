Comer Released on Bond

Mike Comer, the missing Glenmore man who turned himself into police Monday night, now faces five counts of embezzlement.

He made his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court Tuesday morning. Comer appeared via video from the Charlottesville Albemarle Regional Jail.

He's accused of taking $666,000 from Glenmore.

The Commonwealth wanted Comer to be held without bond. They said he'd been missing for close to a month and feared that if he was let out that nothing would stop him from leaving again.

Comer's attorney, Charles Sipe, argued Comer has no prior record. He also said that Comer's wife had been cooperative with detectives and wanted her husband to come back home. Sipe stated, "The family is just very happy that Mr. Comer is home, that he's safe. They're going to use the next couple of days to decompress and see where we go from here."

Comer was released on a $50,000 bond. He had to surrender his passport, was ordered to stay off of Glenmore property and is not allowed to leave Virginia.

Comer apparently was camping out in the woods at Wintergreen before he turned himself in.

Comer will be in court again September 3 for his preliminary hearing.

Reported by Jenn McDaniel

