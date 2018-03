Investigators claim they have a confession from the man accused of killing his girlfriend and leaving her in his vehicle.

In court records filed Tuesday, Augusta County sheriff's deputies say 39-year-old Timothy Aaron Wilkins told them that he strangled Misty Phillips outside his house near Churchville.

A deputy discovered the 36-year-old victim Friday night in a shopping center parking lot. She was partly covered by a tarp in the back of Wilkins' SUV.