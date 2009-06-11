Jennifer Von Reuter
Harrisonburg Police Arrest 1 in Connection to Pheasant Run Shooting
A Harrisonburg man is now behind bars charged in connection to a shooting last week in the 400 block of Pheasant Run Circle.Full Story
Report Highlights CFA Institute’s Impact in Central Virginia
The CFA Institute held a presentation Monday morning to highlight the overall impact it provides to Charlottesville and the surrounding counties.Full Story
UVA Gives Exclusive Look at Rotunda's Construction Process
Monday afternoon, the University of Virginia offered an insider's look of the Rotunda's construction and renovation process.Full Story
9 Girls Receive Scholarships at Emily Couric Leadership Luncheon
Nine girls from local area high schools were awarded scholarships to help them pay for college at the 17th annual Emily Couric Leadership Luncheon that was held on Monday.Full Story
State Advisory Panel Looking at Political Ethics Laws
A state advisory panel says Virginia political ethics laws need to change.Full Story
Nonprofit Provides Funds for Security Blinds in Schools Throughout Greene County
Schools in Greene County will be safer in the event of an active shooter situation after the Greene County Public Safety Foundation donated money so that security blinds can be installed in every school in the county.Full Story
Waynesboro Police Investigating West Main Street Crash
Waynesboro police are investigating a crash along West Main Street that seriously injured four people.Full Story
Thomas Jefferson's Law School Books Going Online
Thomas Jefferson's collection of law books for the University of Virginia is going online.Full Story
Charlottesville Voting Equipment Tested for Upcoming Primaries
The June primaries are right around the corner and Charlottesville voters have some elected spots to fill. Charlottesville's voting equipment went through final testing and was sealed Monday.Full Story
Albemarle County Rescue Station Undergoing Renovations
After spending over 30 years in the same building, Rescue Station Eight on Berkmar Drive will see some new changes that will cost the Albemarle County almost $1 million.Full Story
