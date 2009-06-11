Jennifer Von Reuter joined the NBC29 news team in June 2009 as a general assignment reporter, before moving to morning anchor.

Originally from Northern Virginia, Jennifer received her master's degree in broadcast journalism and public affairs from American University in Washington, D.C. She earned her bachelor's degree in communications from Marymount Manhattan College in New York City.

Prior to joining NBC29, Jennifer worked as an anchor and reporter for WHAG-TV in Hagerstown, MD. She has extensive experience reporting on the General Assembly and governor's office as primary reporter for government while at WHAG.

Jennifer's experience includes reporting from Europe and the Middle East during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars while embedded with the West Virginia Air National Guard.

She has also worked at HCTV-23 in Herndon, VA as a producer and reporter before interning at WOAI in San Antonio, TX.

Jennifer is a married mother of two little girls and an accomplished tennis player who enjoys traveling and spending time with friends and family. She is a Virginia native and loves calling central Virginia home!

You can reach Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter and by email.