UVA Children's Hospital Featured Story: Miracle Mason

Do you believe in miracles? You don't have to convince the Ikirt family. Every day is a miracle for them after watching their four-year old son fight through more ordeals than most people see in a lifetime.

Mason Ikirt is ready for anything these days. Like any other four-year old, many of those days include a little play fighting with older sister Brooke. Mason was a happy, healthy newborn who celebrated all of life's big firsts, his first birthday his first haircut, his first Halloween.

But Mason's life would take a serious turn for the worse after that. Thanksgiving week of 2006, when Mason was two, a cold turned into pneumococcal pneumonia which induced a rare disease with an over ninety percent fatality rate.

Already a medical miracle having just survived, Mason wouldn't be the kid he is today without Kluge Children's Rehabilitation Center. The doctor’s nurses and staff did whatever they could to help Mason.