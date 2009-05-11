Arrests Made in Nelson County Murder

Nelson County's sheriff tell us he has made two arrests in the murder of Opal Page. He says 18-year-old Christopher Meeks of Shipman and 20-year-old Austin Griffin of Afton face multiple charges. Those charges are: petty larceny, grand larceny, burglary and first degree murder

Meeks was picked up in Amherst County on Misty Hollow Road Monday. Griffin was also picked up Monday in the area where he lives.

Nelson County Sheriff David Brooks says the men were interviewed and are being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail. He won't say if they've confessed but in his mind, the case is closed.

Last week investigators released descriptions of two men seen near Page's home the day she was killed. Brooks said Monday that a series of tips helped investigators connect the dots from there.

"She gave a wonderful description of those subjects, and tips that had come in on the tip line, we put it all together," said Brooks.

Page's friends found her dead in her Nelson County home Wednesday. Brooks confirmed the weapon used was a knife but says why the retired teacher's aide was killed is still a mystery.

"I have no idea whatsoever and the only thing missing is a car," stated Brooks.

Page's stolen car was discovered on the 1000 block of B. Street in Waynesboro last Thursday. Brooks said Meeks' mother lives within walking distance of where the Chevy Malibu was parked.

Investigators say Griffin lives near Page's home in Afton.

The sheriff is investigating these possible connections to Page's death while continuing to collect evidence.

"It's crazy and I don't understand why. We have two young lives that are pretty much ruined. Also, we have a life that has been taken and a family destroyed because of it," said Brooks.

Meeks and Griffin will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 at the Nelson County General District Court.

Reported by Henry Graff

