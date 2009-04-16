Orange Supervisors Reject Planning Study Request for Super Walmart Area

Wal-Mart has won a battle in its bid to build a Supercenter near a Civil War battlefield in Orange County. The Orange County Board of Supervisors rejected a coalition's request to join a planning study for an area near the Wilderness battlefield.

A majority of the five supervisors said they considered the offer an attempt to delay or derail the store. They relayed their sentiments in a letter this week to Civil War preservationists.

Wal-Mart's plans have angered historians, who contend the store will be too close to a significant battleground. The company just recently submitted revised plans for the store.

Planners have yet to vote on the proposal.