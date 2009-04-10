Husband's Remains from 1994 Uncovered

Police have found the body of a man buried by his wife in 1994 in Amelia County. The same woman was also was charged last month with throwing her boyfriend's body down a Louisa County well.

On March 3, Louisa investigators arrested Ulisa Chavers for dumping the body of Reginal Bowles in a well. During that investigation, Chavers admitted to Louisa authorities she also buried the body of her previous husband, Clent Chavers, behind her home in Amelia in 1994.

It took a cadaver dog just two minutes Friday morning to show investigators where to dig. Crews uncovered the body around 5:30 in the afternoon behind the home at 17701 W. Pridesville Road in Amelia. The people who currently live in the house gave police permission to investigate.

Major Donald Lowe at the Louisa County Sheriff's Office says a possible motive for not reporting both of these deaths is the money Ulisa Chavers has been collecting from social security.