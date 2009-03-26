Landmark Hotel Construction Halted

Charlottesville's Landmark Hotel has hit a number of legal and money issues. Now a deadline is looming.

The city says work on the multi-million dollar project officially came to a full stop last Friday. The hotel now has six months to start again or its permits will be yanked and the hotel's owner will have to reapply.

Charlottesville City Councilor Julian Taliaferro said, "It's always not a good situation when you have, what I call, a ghost building sitting in the center of our downtown."

The hotel's owner, Halsey Minor, has also asked for a preliminary injunction in Charlottesville Circuit Court to stop the bank from foreclosing or attempting to foreclose on the property.

In the meantime, Charlottesville is working to protect the site for security and safety reasons.

Reported by Henry Graff

