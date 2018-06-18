New Charlottesville Police Chief Sworn In
Suspect in Days Inn Shooting Charged with Second-Degree Murder
Xavier Grant Murphy has been charged with second-degree murder following the fatal shooting of Tatiana Wells at the Days Inn Hotel on Emmett St., Friday.Full Story
CPD: 1 Dead, 1 in Custody Following Shooting at Days Inn
A woman has been pronounced dead after she was shot on Friday, June 22, at the Days Inn in Charlottesville.Full Story
Vineyard Employees Express Concern over Excessive Rainfall
With the heavy rainfall on Thursday, June 21, on top of recent storms, many vineyards across the area are taking a hit.Full Story
Celebration Held for Retiring Albemarle County Teacher
People gathered at the Doubletree Hotel Saturday to celebrate one of Albemarle County’s longtime physical education teachers who is retiring. Gwen Hairston has taught physical education at schools across Virginia for more than 40 years and has spent the last 26 years at Agnor-Hurt Elementary.Full Story
Females Officiating at NBPA Top 100 Camp for First Time
Jenna Schroeder is a former division II basketball player, who began officiating to stay in the game.Full Story
Football & Fun at 5th Annual Mike Brown Football Camp
It was all smiles at Monticello High School on Saturday morning, as around 160 campers participated in the 5th annual Mike Brown Football Camp.Full Story
Albemarle Amateur Radio Club Joins 35,000 Others Across the U.S. for Field Day 2018
The Albemarle Amateur Radio Club is joining 35,000 other ham radio operators across the country for the Field Day 2018 event held at the Earlysville Volunteer Fire Company.Full Story
Bear Causes a Scare at Auto Shop in Charlottesville
Employees at an auto shop in Charlottesville are still reeling after being greeted by an unusual furry guest on Monday afternoon.Full Story
Swans Ready to Make 4th Junior Olympics Championships Appearance
For the fourth time in the Charlottesville Swans six year existence, they've qualified for the Junior Olympics in synchronized swimming.Full Story
Flooding Problems Permeate Staunton Due to Heavy Rains
All of this recent heavy rain has resulted in flooding problems in Staunton. Many power lines have fallen during the storms, which left many roads in the area closed on Friday, June 22.Full Story
