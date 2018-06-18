Quantcast

New Charlottesville Police Chief Sworn In

The city of Charlottesville started another chapter Monday with the swearing-in of RaShall Brackney as the city's new chief of police. While she is the first woman to take the top cop job in the city, she believes the life experiences she brings to the table will help bridge gaps in the community.