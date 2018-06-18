High Temperatures Prove Dangerous for Some Charlottesville Professions
Most Popular Videos
Fence Building Project Improves the Living Conditions of Confined Pets
A Charlottesville area nonprofit is working to help dozens of outdoor pets get off their chains and into safe, comfortable enclosures this summer.
Monticello Unveils New Sally Hemings Exhibit
Close to 300 descendants of Sally Hemings gathered to celebrate her legacy as Monticello unveiled an exhibit that will permanently pay homage to her.
Street Food Sundays Kicks Off at Common House
A social club in Charlottesville opened its doors to the public on Sunday, June 17, for tons of great food and fun all to support a nonprofit.
Group to Hold Barbecue to Educate Community on Gang Activity
People in the Charlottesville area are invited to attend a free community barbecue on Tuesday, June 19, at Tonsler Park.
Landing in U.S. Lands Dublin Native Aidan Igiehon Dozens of Division I Offers
On June 28th, 2014, Aidan Igiehon arrived in the United States for the first time in his life, from his home home town of Dublin, Ireland.
Excessive Heat Prompts City Cooling Centers to Open Starting Monday
For those affected by the excessive heat expected in our area, the City will be designating Key Recreation Center, Tonsler Recreation Center and the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (Central Branch) as cooling centers beginning Monday, June 18 until further notice.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 06-18-2018
First Colony Winery Holds Pig Roast for Father's Day
In honor of Father's Day, First Colony Winery held its annual pig roast and barbecue in Albemarle County.
'Everybody Knows Who Patrick Ewing Is'
Four-star basketball recruit Day'Ron Sharpe gave the obvious answer with asked an odd question at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.
Drake London Has Scholarship Offers in Basketball and Football at UVa
Drake London is not the typical recruit at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, as a number of schools are recruiting the Southern California native in both basketball and football, including UVa.
