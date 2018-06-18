Mental Health Professionals Training to Better Respond to Traumatic Events
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Fence Building Project Improves the Living Conditions of Confined Pets
Fence Building Project Improves the Living Conditions of Confined Pets
A Charlottesville area nonprofit is working to help dozens of outdoor pets get off their chains and into safe, comfortable enclosures this summer.Full Story
A Charlottesville area nonprofit is working to help dozens of outdoor pets get off their chains and into safe, comfortable enclosures this summer.Full Story
Monticello Unveils New Sally Hemings Exhibit
Monticello Unveils New Sally Hemings Exhibit
Close to 300 descendants of Sally Hemings gathered to celebrate her legacy as Monticello unveiled an exhibit that will permanently pay homage to her.Full Story
Close to 300 descendants of Sally Hemings gathered to celebrate her legacy as Monticello unveiled an exhibit that will permanently pay homage to her.Full Story
Street Food Sundays Kicks Off at Common House
Street Food Sundays Kicks Off at Common House
A social club in Charlottesville opened its doors to the public on Sunday, June 17, for tons of great food and fun all to support a nonprofit.Full Story
A social club in Charlottesville opened its doors to the public on Sunday, June 17, for tons of great food and fun all to support a nonprofit.Full Story
Group to Hold Barbecue to Educate Community on Gang Activity
Group to Hold Barbecue to Educate Community on Gang Activity
People in the Charlottesville area are invited to attend a free community barbecue on Tuesday, June 19, at Tonsler Park.Full Story
People in the Charlottesville area are invited to attend a free community barbecue on Tuesday, June 19, at Tonsler Park.Full Story
Landing in U.S. Lands Dublin Native Aidan Igiehon Dozens of Division I Offers
Landing in U.S. Lands Dublin Native Aidan Igiehon Dozens of Division I Offers
On June 28th, 2014, Aidan Igiehon arrived in the United States for the first time in his life, from his home home town of Dublin, Ireland.Full Story
On June 28th, 2014, Aidan Igiehon arrived in the United States for the first time in his life, from his home home town of Dublin, Ireland.Full Story
Excessive Heat Prompts City Cooling Centers to Open Starting Monday
Excessive Heat Prompts City Cooling Centers to Open Starting Monday
For those affected by the excessive heat expected in our area, the City will be designating Key Recreation Center, Tonsler Recreation Center and the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (Central Branch) as cooling centers beginning Monday, June 18 until further notice.Full Story
For those affected by the excessive heat expected in our area, the City will be designating Key Recreation Center, Tonsler Recreation Center and the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (Central Branch) as cooling centers beginning Monday, June 18 until further notice.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 06-18-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 06-18-2018
First Colony Winery Holds Pig Roast for Father's Day
First Colony Winery Holds Pig Roast for Father's Day
In honor of Father's Day, First Colony Winery held its annual pig roast and barbecue in Albemarle County.Full Story
In honor of Father's Day, First Colony Winery held its annual pig roast and barbecue in Albemarle County.Full Story
'Everybody Knows Who Patrick Ewing Is'
'Everybody Knows Who Patrick Ewing Is'
Four-star basketball recruit Day'Ron Sharpe gave the obvious answer with asked an odd question at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.Full Story
Four-star basketball recruit Day'Ron Sharpe gave the obvious answer with asked an odd question at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.Full Story
Drake London Has Scholarship Offers in Basketball and Football at UVa
Drake London Has Scholarship Offers in Basketball and Football at UVa
Drake London is not the typical recruit at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, as a number of schools are recruiting the Southern California native in both basketball and football, including UVa.Full Story
Drake London is not the typical recruit at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, as a number of schools are recruiting the Southern California native in both basketball and football, including UVa.Full Story