Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Weight Loss Surgery Patient Loses 130 Pounds

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Jenny Hall had struggled with being overweight for as long as she could remember.  Now, she’s celebrating her one year anniversary of weight loss surgery and feeling better than ever.  Since starting her journey with weight loss surgery, she’s lost more than 130 pounds.  

