North American Sake Brewery to Open in IX Park
Fence Building Project Improves the Living Conditions of Confined Pets
A Charlottesville area nonprofit is working to help dozens of outdoor pets get off their chains and into safe, comfortable enclosures this summer.
Monticello Unveils New Sally Hemings Exhibit
Close to 300 descendants of Sally Hemings gathered to celebrate her legacy as Monticello unveiled an exhibit that will permanently pay homage to her.
Group to Hold Barbecue to Educate Community on Gang Activity
People in the Charlottesville area are invited to attend a free community barbecue on Tuesday, June 19, at Tonsler Park.
Excessive Heat Prompts City Cooling Centers to Open Starting Monday
For those affected by the excessive heat expected in our area, the City will be designating Key Recreation Center, Tonsler Recreation Center and the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (Central Branch) as cooling centers beginning Monday, June 18 until further notice.
Dads Enjoy Their Day with a Beer at Three Notchd
Fathers enjoyed their day at Three Notchd Craft Kitchen and Brewery on Sunday, June 17.
NBC29 Weather at 10
Street Food Sundays Kicks Off at Common House
A social club in Charlottesville opened its doors to the public on Sunday, June 17, for tons of great food and fun all to support a nonprofit.
'Everybody Knows Who Patrick Ewing Is'
Four-star basketball recruit Day'Ron Sharpe gave the obvious answer with asked an odd question at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.
Update: Police Identify Body Pulled from Charlottesville Creek
Authorities have identified Thomas Charles Franklin, AKA “Colonel”, as the man pulled from a creek near a Charlottesville nursing home Sunday.
Central Virginia Food Pantry Holds Open House
One of central Virginia's largest food pantries is giving people a look behind the scenes of what it takes to feed close to 5,000 people each month.
