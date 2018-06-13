Albemarle County Supervisors Moving Forward with Biscuit Run Project
Fence Building Project Improves the Living Conditions of Confined Pets
A Charlottesville area nonprofit is working to help dozens of outdoor pets get off their chains and into safe, comfortable enclosures this summer.Full Story
Monticello Unveils New Sally Hemings Exhibit
Close to 300 descendants of Sally Hemings gathered to celebrate her legacy as Monticello unveiled an exhibit that will permanently pay homage to her.Full Story
Group to Hold Barbecue to Educate Community on Gang Activity
People in the Charlottesville area are invited to attend a free community barbecue on Tuesday, June 19, at Tonsler Park.Full Story
Excessive Heat Prompts City Cooling Centers to Open Starting Monday
For those affected by the excessive heat expected in our area, the City will be designating Key Recreation Center, Tonsler Recreation Center and the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (Central Branch) as cooling centers beginning Monday, June 18 until further notice.Full Story
Dads Enjoy Their Day with a Beer at Three Notchd
Fathers enjoyed their day at Three Notchd Craft Kitchen and Brewery on Sunday, June 17.Full Story
Street Food Sundays Kicks Off at Common House
A social club in Charlottesville opened its doors to the public on Sunday, June 17, for tons of great food and fun all to support a nonprofit.Full Story
'Everybody Knows Who Patrick Ewing Is'
Four-star basketball recruit Day'Ron Sharpe gave the obvious answer with asked an odd question at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.Full Story
Update: Police Identify Body Pulled from Charlottesville Creek
Authorities have identified Thomas Charles Franklin, AKA “Colonel”, as the man pulled from a creek near a Charlottesville nursing home Sunday.Full Story
Central Virginia Food Pantry Holds Open House
One of central Virginia's largest food pantries is giving people a look behind the scenes of what it takes to feed close to 5,000 people each month.Full Story
