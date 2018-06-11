Update: Police Identify Body Pulled from Charlottesville Creek
Update: Police Identify Body Pulled from Charlottesville Creek
Authorities have identified Thomas Charles Franklin, AKA "Colonel", as the man pulled from a creek near a Charlottesville nursing home Sunday.
Flood Waters Destroy Family Home in Ivy Area
An Albemarle County family is without a home after flood waters ripped through their Ivy-area house back on Wednesday, May 30.
Developers Look to Construct Mixed-Use Complex in Belmont Amid Public Concerns
Some people who live in the Belmont neighborhood of Charlottesville are raising concerns about a proposed mix-used complex.
Community Members Look into Unrealized Biases at Seminar
People got a chance to look into their unrealized biases at a free, interactive session at Charlottesville High School on Monday, June 11.
Crews Busy Clearing Charlottesville-Area Storm Damage
Crews in and around Charlottesville have been busy cleaning from Sunday's storm, which knocked down tree branches, limbs, and trunks.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
Judge Grants Nonsuit to Love Family, Gives them 6 Months to Refile
Family members looking for justice for their late daughter now have to change their plans following a judge's ruling.
Rescue Crews Respond to Man Falling into Creek Near Barracks Road
Charlottesville police are investigating a possible drowning beside Cedars Court Center.
Tom Sox Waiting on a Michael Wielansky Decision
Tom Sox still waiting on a Weilansky decision.
Chief Baxter Discusses Role of Fire Department at NAACP Meeting
Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter discussed community safety during the NAACP's monthly meeting at Buford Middle School on Monday, June 11.
