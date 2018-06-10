Quantcast

Fluvanna County Flying Club Hosts Car Show Fundraiser for Animal Rescue

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Saturday morning, hundreds of people came out to Fluvanna County to enjoy a car show and support a good cause. The Third Annual Wings and Wheels 4 Paws fundraiser featured model aviation demonstrations, a car show with prizes and a large raffle. 