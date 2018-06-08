Quantcast

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: New Colonoscopy Screening Recommendations

Edited by Fiona Geiran
Connect
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Recently, the American Cancer Society changed their guidelines and is now recommending both men and women start having colonoscopies at age 45.  Previously, the beginning age recommendation was 50. 

Hourly Forecast

    Daily Forecast

      Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday

      Do you have health questions? Get the answers every Monday morning from the experts in our feature: Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.

      Jenn Downs will meet with the experts of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and ask them your questions. You’ll see and hear the answers during NBC29 News at Sunrise every Monday morning.

      To submit your questions, email them to healthquestions@nbc29.com. Then, tune in every Monday morning during NBC29 News at Sunrise for Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.