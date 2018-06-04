Charlottesville Church Breaks Ground on New Home
People March in Opposition to Guilty Verdict for Corey Long
People are taking to the streets following a guilty verdict for a man involved in the counterprotest during the Unite the Right rally last August.Full Story
Update: Corey Long Found Guilty of Disorderly Conduct
Supporters are voicing their disapproval over Corey Alexander Long being found guilty on a charge connected to events during the Unite the Right Rally.Full Story
Nonprofit Mourning Loss of 7 Horses Following Destructive Fire
A devastating fire ripped through SpiritHorse of the Shenandoah Valley's barn early on Thursday, June 7.Full Story
Albemarle Boys Soccer Advances to State Finals
Albemarle boys soccer beats Briar Woods 4-1 in the state semifinals.Full Story
Pie Chest, Lone Light Coffee to Open 2nd Location
Starting Monday, June 11, coffee lovers can enjoy a fresh cup and a slice of pie at a new spot.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
Woman Settles Lawsuit After Partially Undressing on the Downtown Mall
A lawsuit stemming from a nonviolent incident in Charlottesville on August 12, 2017 is now settled. Morgan Hopkins was arrested after taking her shirt off while she was on the Downtown Mall.Full Story
Woman saves pregnant woman and 3-year-old from drowning
Charlottesville YMCA Celebrates $35,000 Grant from Wells Fargo
The Piedmont Family YMCA Child Care Center will continue to subsidize child care costs thanks to a $35,000 grant from Wells Fargo.Full Story
'Holkham Island' Neighbors Working Together to Find Solutions for Damaged Road
Part of a neighborhood in Albemarle County is still isolated a week after flash flooding ripped through the area.Full Story
