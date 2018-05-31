Multiple Albemarle County Roads Close as Rainfall Increases
Charlottesville Police Investigate Stabbing at Lankford Avenue Home
One person is recovering at the hospital after a bizarre stabbing Sunday afternoon in Charlottesville. That person recovering may be a prime suspect for police.Full Story
Rain Postpones Day 4 of Search for Missing Person in Albemarle County
Crews are temporarily suspending their search for the person reported missing Wednesday night in Albemarle County.Full Story
VA Tech Sophomore Connor Burgess Wins 82nd Kenridge Invitational
Virginia Tech rising sophomore Connor Burgess won the 82nd Kenridge Invitational with a record-setting score of 10-under par on a rainy Sunday at Farmington Country Club.Full Story
WAHS Baseball Preparing for VHSL State Quarterfinals
The Western Albemarle baseball team will play at Abingdon in the VHSL state quarterfinals on Tuesday.Full Story
Charlottesville Parks Starting to Recover from Flooding
Charlottesville’s parks are slowly starting to recover from Wednesday night's torrential downpours.Full Story
Search Continues for Woman Swept Away in Flood Waters in Madison County
Multiple crews are on scene in Madison County trying to locate the body of a female they believe was washed away on Wednesday, May 30, during the rain storms.Full Story
Charlottesville Church Holds Community Event
Faith leaders and members of the Charlottesville community are coming together in response to the upcoming anniversary of August 12th.Full Story
Albemarle County Teachers Earn Certification in Culturally Responsive Teaching
Nine public school teachers in Albemarle County are now certified in a new teaching method that aims to reduce the achievement gap between students of different backgrounds and ethnicities.Full Story
Flooding Causes Sinkhole, Traps Homeowners on Holkham Drive
Flooding from the rain storm on Wednesday, May 30, has caused a massive sinkhole blocking people from leaving Holkham Drive in Albemarle County.Full Story
Update: 1 Dead, Search Continues for 1 Missing in Albemarle Co. Flooding
One person is confirmed dead in connection to flash flooding along Old Ballard Road in Albemarle County.Full Story
