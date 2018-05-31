Quantcast

5-year-old Battling Lung Disease Gets Private Meet and Greet at ‘Paw Patrol Live’ Thanks to Nonprofit

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

It was a big night for one little girl from Charlottesville who got to meet some of her favorite cartoon characters in real life!  Five-year-old Sophia has spent most of her young life battling a complicated lung disease. Wednesday she was on top of the world after catching a showing of "Paw Patrol Live!" at John Paul Jones Arena, and even getting a private meet-and-greet after the performance