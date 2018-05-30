Quantcast

Baby Born at Sentara Martha Jefferson on 5/29 Gets $529 College Savings Account from Virginia 529

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Each year Virginia 529 awards a scholarship to the baby born closest to 5:29 on May 29 in every state hospital. They get $529 in a college savings account. This year the award goes to Elsie Richardson, born at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.