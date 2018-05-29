Quantcast

Fundraiser Held for Engineering and Robotics Lab for Low-Income Youth

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A fundraiser was held for a new engineering and robotics lab for low income youth Tuesday at the networking event ‘Disrupt HR Charlottesville at Live Arts. All of the money raised will go toward the new lab for low income families at Computers-4-Kids.