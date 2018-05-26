Dozens Take Part in Annual Ramblin Rabbit 5K
Waynesboro Store Cleaning Up from Another Crash
The music's over for a bit at a store in Waynesboro. A minivan crashed through the front of Tim Spears’ Music City Sunday night. No was one hurt.Full Story
Video: Tom Garrett Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election
Tom Garrett announcing he is an alcoholic and will not seek re-election. Video provided by Tom Garrett's office.Full Story
Monday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights
Monday's high school sports scores and highlights.Full Story
NBC29 Weather at 10
VFW Post 2044 in Earlysville Holds Memorial Day Ceremony
Dozens gathered in Earlysville for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2044’s annual Memorial Day ceremony. The event honors Americans who went before us to protect the rights and freedoms.Full Story
Congressman Garrett Fires Back at Rumors About his Re-Election Campaign
Tom Garrett is firing back about all those swirling rumors that he might drop out of the race for the 5th District seat.Full Story
Road Projects in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. Competing for State Funds
Road projects set to fix traffic jams on some of central Virginia's busiest are in a state competition for funding.Full Story
Charlottesville Not Renewing City Manager Maurice Jones' Contract
Charlottesville City Manager Maurice Jones is being forced out by City Council. Friday council met behind closed doors and afterward Mayor Nikuyah Walker announced that Jones will not receive an extension on his contract that is due to expire in December.Full Story
Three CHS Black Knights set to Play in College
Charlottesville High School had a ceremonial signing celebration Friday for three-student athletes who will go on to play in college.Full Story
Leslie Cockburn Secures 5th District Democratic Nomination
Leslie Cockburn is now the 5th district democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives.Full Story
