Quantcast

Axe Throwing Game now Available at Three Notch'd Brewery

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A unique sport has made its way to Charlottesville, and it's allowing people to blow some steam using an axe. The game is similar to darts where you want to get your axe as to not only stick to the wooden board, but also get it as close as possible to the bull's eye.