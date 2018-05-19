7,000+ UVA Graduates Gather for Final Exercises
Thursday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights
High School sports scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Thursday, May 24th.Full Story
Brian Boland Leaves Position at USTA to Take Baylor Coaching Job
Former UVa head coach Brian Boland is leaving his position as head of men's tennis for the U.S. Tennis Association's player development to return to college as the coach at Baylor.Full Story
Monticello High School's Matthew Allen & Tyler Walker Both to Play Sports at Shenandoah University
Monticello High School's Matthew Allen and Tyler Walker are both headed to Shenandoah University where they will continue their athletic careers.Full Story
Federal Court Hears Motions in Lawsuit Connected to Unite the Right Rally
A federal judge is weighing arguments to decide whether or not to toss out a case against Jason Kessler and 24 other defendants.Full Story
Update: Louisa County Sheriff's Office Investigating Fatal Shooting of Young Boy
The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is working to figure out how a 2-year-old boy was shot and killed while playing with his brother.Full Story
Axe Throwing Game now Available at Three Notch'd Brewery
A unique sport has made its way to Charlottesville, and it's allowing people to blow some steam using an axe. The game is similar to darts where you want to get your axe as to not only stick to the wooden board, but also get it as close as possible to the bull's eye.Full Story
Web Exclusive - Raelyn and Jarrett Balfour Interview Pt. 1
Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind Honors Four Graduates at 2018 Commencement Ceremony
A graduation in the Shenandoah Valley celebrated a unique group of students in Staunton. The Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind held its commencement ceremony for the class of 2018 Friday.Full Story
Augusta Health Unveils New Lab to Help Care for Cardiovascular Patients
Augusta Health has some of the newest technology to help care for the heart.Full Story
IIHS Engineer Weighs In on Safety of Autonomous Cars
Auto-safety engineers at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety are giving us a better understanding of the future of self-driving cars.Full Story
