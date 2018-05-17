Quantcast

Albemarle County 8 Year Old Sells Over 3,000 Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va.

An Albemarle County 8 year old is one of the Girl Scout’s "Super Cookie Sellers" of 2018.  Olivia Goodwin of Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline sold a whopping 3,459 boxes of cookies.