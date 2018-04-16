CAT Asking Public to Offer Feedback on Proposed Route Changes
Plane Crashes Near Crozet Area, Unconfirmed Report of 1 Fatality Thus Far
On Sunday at 9:03 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a report of a downed plane near Saddle Hollow Road in Crozet.Full Story
Authorities Investigating Fatal Plane Crashes Near Crozet
One person is dead following a plane crash in Crozet Sunday night. Authorities say a small, private aircraft crashed into a field near Saddle Hollow Road just after 9 p.m. April 15.Full Story
Greene County Basketball Star Sam Brunelle Commits to Notre Dame for College
William Monroe High School basketball star Sam Brunelle announced on Sunday that she'll play in college at Notre Dame.Full Story
Hundreds of Cyclists Participate in 29th Annual Jefferson Cup
Hundreds of cyclists rode through Albemarle County on Sunday for the 29th annual Jefferson Cup.Full Story
Crozet Volunteer Fire Company Commemorates New Firetruck Engine
The Crozet Volunteer Fire Company commemorated a new firetruck engine at its 56th pushback dedication ceremony on Sunday.Full Story
Two black men being arrested at a Starbucks sparks outrage
Fire Destroys Home on Anderson Street, Damages Neighboring Property
A Charlottesville family will not be able to return home after a fire left their Anderson Street home destroyed and a neighboring house damaged on Saturday.Full Story
Jefferson Statue on UVA Lawn Vandalized
The sitting statue of Thomas Jefferson on the UVA Lawn was spray painted with the words "Racist + Rapist".Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 04-16-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 04-16-2018
