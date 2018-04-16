Authorities Investigating Fatal Plane Crashes Near Crozet
Plane Crashes Near Crozet Area, Unconfirmed Report of 1 Fatality Thus Far
On Sunday at 9:03 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a report of a downed plane near Saddle Hollow Road in Crozet.Full Story
Greene County Basketball Star Sam Brunelle Commits to Notre Dame for College
William Monroe High School basketball star Sam Brunelle announced on Sunday that she'll play in college at Notre Dame.Full Story
NBC29's Weekend 11PM Weather 4-15-18
Crozet Volunteer Fire Company Commemorates New Firetruck Engine
The Crozet Volunteer Fire Company commemorated a new firetruck engine at its 56th pushback dedication ceremony on Sunday.Full Story
Hundreds of Cyclists Participate in 29th Annual Jefferson Cup
Hundreds of cyclists rode through Albemarle County on Sunday for the 29th annual Jefferson Cup.Full Story
Two black men being arrested at a Starbucks sparks outrage
Fire Destroys Home on Anderson Street, Damages Neighboring Property
A Charlottesville family will not be able to return home after a fire left their Anderson Street home destroyed and a neighboring house damaged on Saturday.Full Story
City Council Expected to Discuss New Names for Downtown Parks
At its meeting on Monday evening, Charlottesville City Council is expected to discuss the new name options for the city's downtown parks.Full Story
Jefferson Statue on UVA Lawn Vandalized
The sitting statue of Thomas Jefferson on the UVA Lawn was spray painted with the words "Racist + Rapist".Full Story
Over 100 March in Downtown Waynesboro in Silent Protest Against Gun Violence
Saturday marks two months since the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., but students in the Shenandoah Valley remain frustrated since they believe legislators have done nothing to make schools safer these past two months.Full Story
