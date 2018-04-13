Tom Tom Festival Event Sheds Light on African American Experience
Jefferson Statue on UVA Lawn Vandalized
The sitting statue of Thomas Jefferson on the UVA Lawn was spray painted with the words "Racist + Rapist".Full Story
Thursday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights
High school sports scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Thursday, April 12th.Full Story
Albemarle High School Hosts Fourth Annual Little Feet Meet
More than 250 children with disabilities hit the track at Albemarle County high school April 12 to show off their athletic skills in an event called the little feet meet.Full Story
Fluvanna County HS Honors Eleven Student-Athlete Signees
Fluvanna County held a ceremony at the high school on Thursday to honor eleven student-athletes who will be continuing their athletic careers at the college level.Full Story
UVA Football Spending Extra Time on the Run Game in Spring Practice
The UVa player and coaches believe with a dual-threat quarterback in Bryce Perkins, who's a threat to run, the overall run game will be better.Full Story
Trombone Player Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers
A special senior uses his trombone to pay tribute to fallen soldiers every night at the Lodge at Old Trail in Crozet.Full Story
Tom Tom Festival Holds Dance for Equality on Downtown Mall
People are swinging to the beat at the annual Dance for Equality on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall on Thursday, April 12.Full Story
Charlottesville-Area Walk Raising Funds to Find Cure for Type 1 Diabetes
People are coming together for the first time in Charlottesville to raise money for a cure for Type 1 diabetes.Full Story
On the run: Woman connected to Fort Myers Beach murder also accused of killing husband
Virginia Baseball Blasts Radford 12-4
First-year players recorded eight of the Cavaliers' sixteen hits, and the UVa baseball team topped Radford 12-4 on Wednesday night at Disharoon Park.Full Story
