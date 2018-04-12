Tom Tom Festival Holds Dance for Equality on Downtown Mall
Most Popular Videos
Virginia Baseball Blasts Radford 12-4
First-year players recorded eight of the Cavaliers' sixteen hits, and the UVa baseball team topped Radford 12-4 on Wednesday night at Disharoon Park.
Greene County Students on Mission Trip Report Stolen Belongings
A group of Greene County students are looking for some help after their belongings were stolen while they were on a mission trip in Texas. Some lost laptops, Bibles, and others no longer have any of their luggage.
Albemarle County Supervisors Vote Against Proposed 'Rain Tax'
Farmers and other people living in Albemarle County who were opposed to a storm water fee are celebrating Wednesday night.
Covenant Girls Lax Beats Fluvanna 16-2
The Covenant girls lacrosse team won 16-2 against Fluvanna County on Wednesday.
Developers Discuss Plans for Seminole Square
Changes could soon be coming to the Seminole Square in Charlottesville. Developers hope to spruce the area up, add new buildings, and attract new business.
Area Entrepreneurs Pitch Ideas in Hopes of Start-Up Funds
Some local entrepreneurs are walking away with some big prizes after the Tom Tom Founders Festival pitch night on Wednesday, April 11.
College Startups Competing in Tom Tom Founders Festival's Innovation Cup
The Tom Tom Founders Festival is highlighting the future of innovation. Thursday, 14 college startup companies will be pitching their ideas for the chance to win over $20,000 in prizes.
Updated: Charlottesville Judge Hears Motion in Ongoing Statue Lawsuit
The ongoing lawsuit over the potential removal of two statues in downtown parks once again went before a Charlottesville judge Wednesday morning.
Tuesday's High School Sports Highlights
Here are Tuesday's high school sports scores.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 04-12-2018
