Perrone Robotics Demonstrates Newest Technology During Tom Tom Summit
Virginia Baseball Blasts Radford 12-4
First-year players recorded eight of the Cavaliers' sixteen hits, and the UVa baseball team topped Radford 12-4 on Wednesday night at Disharoon Park.Full Story
Greene County Students on Mission Trip Report Stolen Belongings
A group of Greene County students are looking for some help after their belongings were stolen while they were on a mission trip in Texas. Some lost laptops, Bibles, and others no longer have any of their luggage.Full Story
Fluvanna County HS Honors Eleven Student-Athlete Signees
Fluvanna County held a ceremony at the high school on Thursday to honor eleven student-athletes who will be continuing their athletic careers at the college level.Full Story
Albemarle County Supervisors Vote Against Proposed 'Rain Tax'
Farmers and other people living in Albemarle County who were opposed to a storm water fee are celebrating Wednesday night.Full Story
Albemarle High School Hosts Fourth Annual Little Feet Meet
More than 250 children with disabilities hit the track at Albemarle County high school April 12 to show off their athletic skills in an event called the little feet meet.Full Story
Developers Discuss Plans for Seminole Square
Changes could soon be coming to the Seminole Square in Charlottesville. Developers hope to spruce the area up, add new buildings, and attract new business.Full Story
College Startups Competing in Tom Tom Founders Festival's Innovation Cup
The Tom Tom Founders Festival is highlighting the future of innovation. Thursday, 14 college startup companies will be pitching their ideas for the chance to win over $20,000 in prizes.Full Story
Covenant Girls Lax Beats Fluvanna 16-2
The Covenant girls lacrosse team won 16-2 against Fluvanna County on Wednesday.Full Story
Area Entrepreneurs Pitch Ideas in Hopes of Start-Up Funds
Some local entrepreneurs are walking away with some big prizes after the Tom Tom Founders Festival pitch night on Wednesday, April 11.Full Story
Updated: Charlottesville Judge Hears Motion in Ongoing Statue Lawsuit
The ongoing lawsuit over the potential removal of two statues in downtown parks once again went before a Charlottesville judge Wednesday morning.Full Story
