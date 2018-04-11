Area Entrepreneurs Pitch Ideas in Hopes of Start-Up Funds
Albemarle County Supervisors Vote Against Proposed 'Rain Tax'
Farmers and other people living in Albemarle County who were opposed to a storm water fee are celebrating Wednesday night.Full Story
Virginia Baseball Blasts Radford 12-4
First-year players recorded eight of the Cavaliers' sixteen hits, and the UVa baseball team topped Radford 12-4 on Wednesday night at Disharoon Park.Full Story
CASPCA Awarded Grant, Hopes to Save 500 Cats and Dogs
The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals plans to save 500 cats and dogs from across the commonwealth over the next year thanks to its latest grant.Full Story
Greene County Students on Mission Trip Report Stolen Belongings
A group of Greene County students are looking for some help after their belongings were stolen while they were on a mission trip in Texas. Some lost laptops, Bibles, and others no longer have any of their luggage.Full Story
Area Entrepreneurs Pitch Ideas in Hopes of Start-Up Funds
Some local entrepreneurs are walking away with some big prizes after the Tom Tom Founders Festival pitch night on Wednesday, April 11.Full Story
Covenant Girls Lax Beats Fluvanna 16-2
The Covenant girls lacrosse team won 16-2 against Fluvanna County on Wednesday.Full Story
Tom Tom Founders Festival Finds Charlottesville's Signature Dish (2)
The Tom Tom Founders Festival announce Monday, April 2, that a panel had unanimously named Charlottesville's signature dish.Full Story
Montpelier Archaeologists Employ New Technology to Reveal Slave Experience
Archaeologists at James Madison's Montpelier are getting a glimpse into the property's past by using new technology that allows them to see things they’ve never before been able to see.Full Story
Albemarle County Landowners Air Grievances Over Proposed Rain Tax
One Albemarle County supervisor says people in rural areas aren’t going to have to worry about a proposed rain tax because she's not voting for it.Full Story
Louisa County High School Teacher Runs for 24 Hours to Raise Funds for Students
A Louisa County teacher is running for 24 hours straight, all to raise money to support high school students.Full Story
