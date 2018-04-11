CASPCA Awarded Grant, Hopes to Save 500 Cats and Dogs
Tuesday's High School Sports Highlights
Here are Tuesday's high school sports scores.Full Story
Greene County Students on Mission Trip Report Stolen Belongings
A group of Greene County students are looking for some help after their belongings were stolen while they were on a mission trip in Texas. Some lost laptops, Bibles, and others no longer have any of their luggage.Full Story
Orange Co. Fire & EMS Donates New AEDs to Sheriff's Office
Orange County Fire & EMS donated nine new automated external defibrillator (AED) devices to the sheriff's office Tuesday.Full Story
MIT Researchers Implement New Curriculum Method into a Charlottesville Middle School
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are looking to do away with standardized testing in middle schools and replace it with a new type of curriculum.Full Story
Staunton School Board Candidates Debate Hot-Button Issues at Forum
Four seats are up for grabs on the Staunton City School Board. On Tuesday, April 10, all seven candidates vying for those seats got a chance to talk about the issues during a forum hosted by the West End Alliance.Full Story
Vigil on Afton Mountain Honors VDOT Employees Killed on the Job
Virginia Department of Transportation employees and community members are gathering at the VDOT Workers' Memorial on Afton Mountain to honor and remember transportation workers killed on the job.Full Story
Albemarle County Woman Celebrates 110th Birthday
A woman in Albemarle County is celebrating a very special day today - her 110th birthday.Full Story
Montpelier Archaeologists Employ New Technology to Reveal Slave Experience
Archaeologists at James Madison's Montpelier are getting a glimpse into the property's past by using new technology that allows them to see things they’ve never before been able to see.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 04-11-2018
Traffic Clears Up Following I-64 Morning Crash
Both lanes are open on Interstate-64 in Albemarle County after a crash snarled traffic this morning.Full Story
