Walker Upper Elementary 5th Graders Give Tours to Incoming Students
Most Popular Videos
-
Monday's High School Sports Highlights
Monday's high school sports highlights.
-
Albemarle County Woman Celebrates 110th Birthday
A woman in Albemarle County is celebrating a very special day today - her 110th birthday.
-
Traffic Clears Up Following I-64 Morning Crash
Both lanes are open on Interstate-64 in Albemarle County after a crash snarled traffic this morning.
-
Louisa County High School Teacher Runs for 24 Hours to Raise Funds for Students
A Louisa County teacher is running for 24 hours straight, all to raise money to support high school students.
-
UVA Professor Says Charlottesville Can Do More to Combat Discrimination
In anticipation of City Council’s meeting next Monday, April 16, there’s currently a push to educate the community on Charlottesville's Human Rights Commission.
-
Nonprofits Face Off for Funds at Cville Gives Grant Night
Monday, April 9, marks the beginning of Charlottesville's annual Tom Tom Founders Festival.
-
Montpelier Archaeologists Employ New Technology to Reveal Slave Experience
Archaeologists at James Madison's Montpelier are getting a glimpse into the property's past by using new technology that allows them to see things they’ve never before been able to see.
-
Staunton Looks to Reconstruct Majority of Lee High School
School leaders are once again discussing more new construction for Staunton’s Lee High School, and they think it’s feasible.
-
Experts Uncover Info in Soering Investigation Despite Calls to 'Back Off'
Albemarle County Sheriff Harding says he is being asked to back off an independent investigation into the murder conviction of former University of Virginia student Jens Soering.
-
Bruised burglar: Thief slams head into door while trying to take cash register
-