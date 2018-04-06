VDOT Warns Drivers of Potential Late-Season Snowfall
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Augusta High School Teacher Recognized for Commitment to Students
Augusta High School Teacher Recognized for Commitment to Students
A high school teacher in Augusta County earned local and state recognition for her commitment to students.Full Story
A high school teacher in Augusta County earned local and state recognition for her commitment to students.Full Story
Attorney for Topless Woman Arrested on August 12 Says First Amendment Right Violated
Attorney for Topless Woman Arrested on August 12 Says First Amendment Right Violated
Another lawsuit has been filed that stems from the chaos from August 12, but this one is a little different from others.Full Story
Another lawsuit has been filed that stems from the chaos from August 12, but this one is a little different from others.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 04-06-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 04-06-2018
Plans for Crozet Community Plaza Move Forward
Plans for Crozet Community Plaza Move Forward
Plans to revitalize downtown Crozet are moving forward. On Thursday, April 5, the Downtown Crozet Initiative board met to discuss funding options and design concepts for the proposed community plaza.Full Story
Plans to revitalize downtown Crozet are moving forward. On Thursday, April 5, the Downtown Crozet Initiative board met to discuss funding options and design concepts for the proposed community plaza.Full Story
Albemarle County Landowners Air Grievances Over Proposed Rain Tax
Albemarle County Landowners Air Grievances Over Proposed Rain Tax
One Albemarle County supervisor says people in rural areas aren’t going to have to worry about a proposed rain tax because she's not voting for it.Full Story
One Albemarle County supervisor says people in rural areas aren’t going to have to worry about a proposed rain tax because she's not voting for it.Full Story
Madison County Softball Tops William Monroe 6-5
Madison County Softball Tops William Monroe 6-5
The Madison County softball team beat William Monroe 6-5 on Thursday night.Full Story
The Madison County softball team beat William Monroe 6-5 on Thursday night.Full Story
ACPD Charge Charlottesville Man in Connection to Rio Hill Dr. Shooting
ACPD Charge Charlottesville Man in Connection to Rio Hill Dr. Shooting
The Albemarle County Police Department now has a Charlottesville man in custody in relation to a Wednesday-morning shooting. Tahim R. Mayo faces six felony charges.Full Story
The Albemarle County Police Department now has a Charlottesville man in custody in relation to a Wednesday-morning shooting. Tahim R. Mayo faces six felony charges.Full Story
Montpelier Archaeologists Employ New Technology to Reveal Slave Experience
Montpelier Archaeologists Employ New Technology to Reveal Slave Experience
Archaeologists at James Madison's Montpelier are getting a glimpse into the property's past by using new technology that allows them to see things they’ve never before been able to see.Full Story
Archaeologists at James Madison's Montpelier are getting a glimpse into the property's past by using new technology that allows them to see things they’ve never before been able to see.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 5PM
NBC29 Weather Forecast 5PM
One Love Foundation Holds Event to Bring Awareness to Relationship Violence
One Love Foundation Holds Event to Bring Awareness to Relationship Violence
A sobering look at a college couple's unhealthy relationship brought people out for a community screening on Thursday, April 5.Full Story
A sobering look at a college couple's unhealthy relationship brought people out for a community screening on Thursday, April 5.Full Story