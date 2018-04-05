One Love Foundation Holds Event to Bring Awareness to Relationship Violence
Attorney for Topless Woman Arrested on August 12 Says First Amendment Right Violated
Another lawsuit has been filed that stems from the chaos from August 12, but this one is a little different from others.Full Story
Madison County Softball Tops William Monroe 6-5
The Madison County softball team beat William Monroe 6-5 on Thursday night.Full Story
ACPD Charge Charlottesville Man in Connection to Rio Hill Dr. Shooting
The Albemarle County Police Department now has a Charlottesville man in custody in relation to a Wednesday-morning shooting. Tahim R. Mayo faces six felony charges.Full Story
Albemarle County Landowners Air Grievances Over Proposed Rain Tax
One Albemarle County supervisor says people in rural areas aren’t going to have to worry about a proposed rain tax because she's not voting for it.Full Story
One Love Foundation Holds Event to Bring Awareness to Relationship Violence
A sobering look at a college couple's unhealthy relationship brought people out for a community screening on Thursday, April 5.Full Story
Greene County Business Owners Raise Concerns Over VDOT Plans
The Virginia Department of Transportation is proposing to add lanes at the intersection of Route 33 and Route 29 in Greene County.Full Story
Albemarle County Restaurant Gives Out Free Sandwiches to Veterans
A restaurant located in Albemarle County is honoring Vietnam War veterans, thanking them for their service while also giving them a bite.Full Story
Group Raises Confederate Flag Near I-64 in Louisa County
Descendants of Confederate Army soldiers have raised a massive battle flag along Interstate 64 in Louisa County.Full Story
Following Felicia Part VII
NBC29’s Madison Carter has followed Felicia from puppy raising, to advanced training from Service Dogs of Virginia (SDV). Now, she has specialized in the field of physical assistance.Full Story
Albemarle County Police Investigating Overnight Shooting
Police in Albemarle County are investigating a shooting near Fashion Square Mall that sent a man to the hospital.Full Story
