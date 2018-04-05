Montpelier Archaeologists Employ New Technology to Reveal Slave Experience
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 04-05-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 04-05-2018
Albemarle County Police Investigating Overnight Shooting
Albemarle County Police Investigating Overnight Shooting
Police in Albemarle County are investigating a shooting near Fashion Square Mall that sent a man to the hospital.Full Story
Police in Albemarle County are investigating a shooting near Fashion Square Mall that sent a man to the hospital.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 04-05-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 04-05-2018
New National Geographic Series Puts August Events Under the Microscope
New National Geographic Series Puts August Events Under the Microscope
People in Charlottesville are getting to see the events that took place last summer through a different lens.Full Story
People in Charlottesville are getting to see the events that took place last summer through a different lens.Full Story
Following Felicia Part VII
Following Felicia Part VII
NBC29’s Madison Carter has followed Felicia from puppy raising, to advanced training from Service Dogs of Virginia (SDV). Now, she has specialized in the field of physical assistance.Full Story
NBC29’s Madison Carter has followed Felicia from puppy raising, to advanced training from Service Dogs of Virginia (SDV). Now, she has specialized in the field of physical assistance.Full Story
Katie Couric Premieres Episode of New TV Series at UVA
Katie Couric Premieres Episode of New TV Series at UVA
University of Virginia graduate and journalist Katie Couric is back at her alma mater on Wednesday, April 4, for an event that’s part of the Virginia Film Festival.Full Story
University of Virginia graduate and journalist Katie Couric is back at her alma mater on Wednesday, April 4, for an event that’s part of the Virginia Film Festival.Full Story
Uncertainty for Avante Employees After Virginia Locations Sold
Uncertainty for Avante Employees After Virginia Locations Sold
Despite layoff warnings for close to 200 workers in the Shenandoah Valley, the rehab center where they work says mass layoffs are not expected.Full Story
Despite layoff warnings for close to 200 workers in the Shenandoah Valley, the rehab center where they work says mass layoffs are not expected.Full Story
Group Raises Confederate Flag Near I-64 in Louisa County
Group Raises Confederate Flag Near I-64 in Louisa County
Descendants of Confederate Army soldiers have raised a massive battle flag along Interstate 64 in Louisa County.Full Story
Descendants of Confederate Army soldiers have raised a massive battle flag along Interstate 64 in Louisa County.Full Story
People in Greene County Report Stolen Mail Over Easter Weekend
People in Greene County Report Stolen Mail Over Easter Weekend
The United States Postal Inspection Service has a mystery on its hands. People living in several different neighborhoods in Greene County say somebody stole packages right out of their mailboxes.Full Story
The United States Postal Inspection Service has a mystery on its hands. People living in several different neighborhoods in Greene County say somebody stole packages right out of their mailboxes.Full Story
STAB Lax Falls 10-7 against St. Stephen's & St. Agnes
STAB Lax Falls 10-7 against St. Stephen's & St. Agnes
The #4 St. Anne's-Belfield boys lacrosse team lost 10-7 against #3 St. Stephen's & St. Agnes School in a battle of two of the top teams in the VISAA on Wednesday.Full Story
The #4 St. Anne's-Belfield boys lacrosse team lost 10-7 against #3 St. Stephen's & St. Agnes School in a battle of two of the top teams in the VISAA on Wednesday.Full Story