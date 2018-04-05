Temporary Art Projects Go Up Around UVA
Most Popular Videos
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 04-05-2018
-
Albemarle County Police Investigating Overnight Shooting
Police in Albemarle County are investigating a shooting near Fashion Square Mall that sent a man to the hospital.
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 04-05-2018
-
New National Geographic Series Puts August Events Under the Microscope
People in Charlottesville are getting to see the events that took place last summer through a different lens.
-
Following Felicia Part VII
NBC29’s Madison Carter has followed Felicia from puppy raising, to advanced training from Service Dogs of Virginia (SDV). Now, she has specialized in the field of physical assistance.
-
Katie Couric Premieres Episode of New TV Series at UVA
University of Virginia graduate and journalist Katie Couric is back at her alma mater on Wednesday, April 4, for an event that’s part of the Virginia Film Festival.
-
Uncertainty for Avante Employees After Virginia Locations Sold
Despite layoff warnings for close to 200 workers in the Shenandoah Valley, the rehab center where they work says mass layoffs are not expected.
-
Group Raises Confederate Flag Near I-64 in Louisa County
Descendants of Confederate Army soldiers have raised a massive battle flag along Interstate 64 in Louisa County.
-
People in Greene County Report Stolen Mail Over Easter Weekend
The United States Postal Inspection Service has a mystery on its hands. People living in several different neighborhoods in Greene County say somebody stole packages right out of their mailboxes.
-
STAB Lax Falls 10-7 against St. Stephen's & St. Agnes
The #4 St. Anne's-Belfield boys lacrosse team lost 10-7 against #3 St. Stephen's & St. Agnes School in a battle of two of the top teams in the VISAA on Wednesday.
-